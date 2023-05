HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A search in Spring Hill on Saturday ended with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office apprehending a suspect who was believed to be armed.

The search was focused on the area of Battersea Avenue, with deputies warning residents to be on alert.

However, shortly after the warning was issued, the sheriff's office reported that the suspect had been taken into custody.

No further information about the incident or the suspect has been released by authorities at this time.