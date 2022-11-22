Hernando County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill Monday evening.

HCSO said deputies were called out to a home on 11071 Heathrow Ave. in Spring Hill earlier on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, to investigate a domestic issue. According to HCSO, there was an argument between residents in the home and a family member who was staying with them. Deputies explained the eviction process to the residents and left.

A few hours later, around 5 p.m., HCSO said deputies were called back to the home after receiving reports of gunshots being fired. When deputies arrived at the home, they found three people dead in the home.

HCSO believes all three people are related by either blood or marriage. Officials said there is no further threat to the neighborhood.

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.