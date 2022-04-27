Hernando County Schools aim to provide every student with laptop through new program

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando Schools are looking to put laptops in the hands of every student in the district and with a new initiative, they're expected to accomplish the goal.

According to a release, the school district is moving ahead with its 'One-to-One Device' program. Laptops are expected to be provided for each student in the upcoming school year.

Hernando School District IT Director Joe Amato showcased the benefits in a school board meeting Tuesday. Amato said school districts across country have found success with similar programs including an increase of student achievement, enhanced technology skills and an overall boost to college and career readiness.

"The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated an acute need to move to one-to-one devices to better serve our students," Amato said. "The Federal government recognized the disparity and inequity resulting from students not having a device at home and approved not only the ESSER grant but also the ECF grant to specifically address these needs."

Students will be provided with a Probook laptop. The computers include all needed applications, educational programs and files for students to access which will be managed by the district for online safety.

"Lack of access to technology can be a barrier for students," Superintendent John Stratton said. "With One-to-One devices, we can offer

students a way to effectively extend time for study and research and lessen the potential for students to fall behind due to limited online tools."

