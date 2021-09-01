Hernando County School Board implements mask mandate in schools with opt-out option for parents

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County School Board is implementing a mandatory mask mandate with an opt-out option. The school board held an emergency meeting Tuesday.

The school board said parents can fill out an opt-out form for their students which will be available on Wednesday. The school board attorney also said this mask mandate will follow the parents' bill of rights, which is required by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Hernando County Schools is giving a grace period for parents this week, and starting Monday, Sept. 6, face masks will have to be worn.

The mask mandate also goes for staff, volunteers, and visitors.

Another school board meeting will be held on Oct. 12 to discuss the mask mandate again.

RECOMMENDED: Florida Department of Education investigating Hillsborough and Sarasota County Schools over masks

The previous policy in Hernando County Schools stated face masks were recommended, but not required.

Hernando County is now the third school district in the Tampa Bay area to require masks in schools. Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties have also implemented mask mandates in schools.

