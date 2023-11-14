Hernando County moving ahead with plan to install a dozen new artificial reefs

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County is moving forward with a project that could benefit the environment while bolstering the county’s rich ecotourism portfolio.

Using roughly $2 million in grant funding derived from the BP oil spill settlement, the county is advancing a plan to install 12 new artificial reefs off its coastline.

Barry Vance, the President and CEO of Gainesville-based Water & Air Research, Inc., has been brought in for the project's initial phase, which includes applying for site permits and studying the project's feasibility.

According to Vance, once the project is done, it should drastically help the county’s marine environment by creating more habitat for fish. In turn, the increased fish population will provide more food for predators like birds, dolphins, and bigger fish species.

Hernando County Government

“Even if you don’t go on the water, it really affects a lot of the aspects of the coastal community,” Vance said.

On Monday night, Vance and the county held a public meeting, allowing the community to ask questions about the project.

Some who attended, like Dennis Kelly, said the project makes sense.

“I’d rather see them find the money for something like this than some of the dumb things this world does,” Kelly said.

WFTS

Kelly is the Conservation Coordinator for the Nature Coast chapter of Salt Strong, a growing membership-based saltwater fishing club, and a frequent angler himself.

To Kelly, the benefit of additional artificial reefs is not just environmental; they should also help the county reel in more ecotourism through better fishing and more sites for snorkeling and SCUBA diving.

Though the county already attracts visitors looking to kayak, spot manatees, and enjoy the iconic Weeki Wachee springs, Kelly thinks giving them more options can only be a good thing for the local economy.

“Who would go to Disney, out in Orlando, if you didn’t have all those rides?” he said in comparison. “If you create a situation where there’s a lot to do, people will come here.”

If all goes as planned, a yet-to-be-hired company should start installing the artificial reefs sometime in 2026.