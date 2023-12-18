Hernando County man injured in shooting arrested for domestic battery: HCSO

A 42-year-old Brooksville man was arrested early Saturday morning for domestic battery after he was shot in the leg by a woman he's accused of strangling.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies and fire rescue officials were called to a home on Young Street around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday for a possible shooting. The 911 caller told authorities they heard people arguing and then what they thought was gunfire.

At the scene, deputies found Arthur Clinton, 42, sitting in a vehicle in the road with a gunshot wound to the leg. HCSO said there was a woman sitting in the car with him.

Clinton told deputies, "She shot me on accident" before he was taken to a local trauma center by ambulance, a press release said.

The woman in the car told deputies she and Clinton got into an argument while at a local bar. When they returned to the home on Young Street, authorities said Clinton removed a gun from his vehicle, set it on the front porch, and then attacked the woman.

Authorities said he knocked her to the ground and strangled her. The sheriff's office said when Clinton stopped strangling the woman, she got up and got the gun he set on the porch. When Clinton charged at her again, the victim fired and hit him in the leg, authorities said.

The pair then got into the vehicle they were found in because the victim was going to take him to the hospital, according to the release.

Deputies said the woman had visible injuries, including several broken fingernails, scratches on both arms, and dirt and leaves in her hair.

Clinton was taken to the sheriff's office after he was released from the hospital. HCSO said he refused to talk to detectives about what happened and was arrested.

He's charged with domestic battery by strangulation.