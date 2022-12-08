Hernando County man arrested for child pornography

SPRING HILL, Fla. — On Dec. 6, deputies were called to a home in Spring Hill regarding child pornography on a cell phone.

The caller was with their friend and coworker, Jody Fletcher, 55, who had stopped by to visit them.

According to authorities, the caller decided to play a joke on Fletcher by taking a picture of themselves on Fletcher's phone and making it his background since the phone was not password protected.

When the caller attempted to take a picture of themself and change the wallpaper on Fletcher's phone, they noticed multiple images of child pornography and immediately contacted HCSO.

According to HCSO, detectives obtained a search warrant for Fletcher's cell phone, and after taking possession of his cell phone, about 70 pictures of child pornography were found.

Detectives got a warrant for Fletcher’s arrest and a search warrant for his home to seize all electronic devices.

Fletcher was charged with possession of obscene material (10 or more child pornography images) and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. The bond for Fletcher was set at $7,000.

Fletcher bonded out of jail later the same day.

This case is ongoing. HCSO will provide updates as they become available.