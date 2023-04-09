Watch Now
Hernando County IHOP caught fire

Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 17:17:23-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday morning, the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) was called to respond to a commercial fire at the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) located at 3660 Commercial Way.

The fire was reported to be in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

HCFR was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

The IHOP sustained significant damage from the fire. As a result, the business will be closed until further notice,

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

