Hernando County detective dies after contracting COVID-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County deputy has lost his battle with COVID-19. Detective Tommy Breedlove died at the age of 54.

Detective Breedlove was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. He lost his battle late Saturday night.

Detective Breedlove worked in major case investigations and was in charge of the agency's sexual offender/ sexual predator monitoring program since 2006.

He began his law enforcement career at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in the Florida Keys in 1988. In June 1998, he started at the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Breedlove is survived by his wife and seven children.

"Please keep his wife and children, as well as his church family, in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this loss," the sheriff's office said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.