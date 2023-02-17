HCSO: 1 person injured, active shooter reported in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said one person is injured and an active shooter is in the area of Brooksville Thursday evening.

HCSO said there is an active shooter in the area of Erma Road and Star Road. Residents should remain indoors for the time being.

According to HCSO, the person of interest in the shooting is 64-year-old Steve Roosa. Authorities believe Roosa is armed with several guns.

"He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. if you live in this area please stay indoors and give us a call as soon as possible," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

HCSO is asking if you see this person, please call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6850 or dial 911.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.