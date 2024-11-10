Watch Now
HCFR: 2 dogs killed after Brooksville mobile home catches fire

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two dogs were killed after they were in a mobile home that caught fire Saturday evening in Brooksville, officials said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said first responders arrived at the home in the 8100 block of Jayson Drive after receiving reports of a fire.

At the home, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from inside. They then began to put out the fire and successfully did so quickly, officials said.

HCFR said five people were in the home when it caught fire but were able to safely evacuate. However, the two dogs were unable to make it out safely and died in the home.

The American Red Cross is helping the five people who were in the home. HCFR said no firefighters were hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshalls Office.

