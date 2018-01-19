Have your taxes prepared for FREE through United Way's VITA program

Fair
HI: 64°
LO: 45°
A lot of people are waiting for those Form W-2's so they can file their taxes and get some quick cash to help pay bills.
File photo
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of people are waiting for those Form W-2's so they can file their taxes and get some quick cash to help pay bills.
Starting next week, free tax prep sites will open up in the Bay Area.
Hernando County will have three free tax preparations sites:
This free tax preparation is available to those who:
To complete your Return online for FREE, visit www.MyFreeTaxes.org, dial 2-1-1 or visit www.UnitedWayHernando.org/211 for more details.
Click here for more info.