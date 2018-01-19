Have your taxes prepared for FREE through United Way's VITA program

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of people are waiting for those Form W-2's so they can file their taxes and get some quick cash to help pay bills.

Starting next week, free tax prep sites will open up in the Bay Area.

Hernando County will have three free tax preparations sites:

This free tax preparation is available to those who:

Have a low-to-moderate income (generally, $66,000 and below)

Have no rental property or farm income

May have a small Schedule C-EZ (expenses $25,000 or less & no net loss)

Must have picture ID (husband and wife if married)

Must have Social Security Card(s) or statement from

Social Security Ofce

For all listed on return (copies accepted)

Form 1095-A (Health Insurance Statement, if applicable)

Bring a copy of previous year's tax return (if available)

To complete your Return online for FREE, visit www.MyFreeTaxes.org, dial 2-1-1 or visit www.UnitedWayHernando.org/211 for more details.

Click here for more info.