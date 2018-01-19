Government Shutdown won't effect manatee visitors but may affect you in other ways

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - If congress can’t agree on a budget by midnight on Friday, the government will shut down.

The main manatee viewing area in Crystal River - including Three Sisters Springs - is all part of a “National Wildlife Refuge", which means it could be affected.

But the city of Crystal River, who is in partnership with U.S. Fish and Wildlife in operating the springs, says visitors won't be affected if there is a shutdown.

Other federal operations you may be wondering about like the post office won't close either. The postal service is independently funded.

Though getting a passport could be slowed down if the government is shut down for too long.

And the IRS processing your taxes could slow dramatically if the government is closed for a while.

Those with V.A. benefits may see slower processing times on cases.

Social security is a mandatory program so that won’t be affected.

As for all National Parks, those will closed if there is a shut down.