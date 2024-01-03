Florida man charged with first-degree murder in fentanyl-related death

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in a fentanyl-related death in Hernando County that happened last summer.

On June 30, 2023, at 10:26 a.m., deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Sunshine Grove Road in Brooksville about a death investigation.

A man, later identified as Robert Scott Fowler, was found by a family member lying on the bedroom floor unresponsive. EMS confirmed he was dead when they arrived.

Family members said Fowler had a previous drug history and that he was under house arrest following his most recent court date. Fowler was to remain under house arrest for six months for failing to register as a sexual offender.

Fowler's body was transported to the District 5 Medical Examiner's Office in Leesburg for an autopsy to determine his cause of death. That autopsy confirmed Fowler died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Nov. 13, 2023, detectives made contact with Fowler's girlfriend, who said Fowler purchased his drugs from a man in Pasco County named Aaron Christian Clark. She also said she saw text messages on Fowler's phone indicating Clark sold drugs to Fowler a day before his death.

Detectives were able to review Fowler's cell phone data and found the text messages between Fowler and Clark about the sale and delivery of fentanyl to Fowler's home.

Initially, Clark told detectives he provided Fowler with methamphetamine, not fentanyl.

When confronted with the text messages showing Fowler asking for fentanyl, Clark told detectives he could not remember what drug he gave to Fowler but believed it was methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Clark's arrest.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested Clark at his home in Hudson on charges of first-degree murder, distribution of fentanyl, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He is currently being held without bond.