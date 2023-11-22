Florida man arrested after body found on dead-end road in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a body was found near the back of a dead-end road Tuesday afternoon.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a suspicious person near a business on Cortez Boulevard. The caller added they saw what appeared to be a body along with a "strong, foul odor" in the area.

Multiple units, along with the Hernando County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene. They confirmed the body was in the early stages of decomposition and that the person had been a victim of "homicidal violence."

Officials said an investigation identified the suspect as R W Resca Jr., 53, who allegedly confessed to the murder and disposal of the body.

Resca Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide. He was taken to Hernando County Detention Center, where he's being held without bond.