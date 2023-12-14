Florida man accused of using Snapchat to sexually harass underage girl

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday after authorities said he sexually harassed an underage girl through Snapchat.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, William Isoldi, 24, took over the victim's Snapchat account and sent nude pictures of her to her friends while asking them for nude pictures in return.

Authorities said Isoldi admitted to the allegations and said he took over at least two other Snapchat accounts to try to do the same thing.

Isoldi is a registered sex offender stemming from charges in Polk County, where authorities said he "demonstrated the same predatory behavior."

Authorities searched Isoldi's home on Wednesday and collected several devices. During a brief search of them, an email address was found that Isoldi told authorities he used to hide his identity because his status as a sex offender restricts him from using social media and the internet.

Detectives said Isoldi never reported the email address, which violates his sexual offender requirements.

Isoldi was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements, sexual cyber harassment, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and violation of probation.

The investigation into Isoldi started in August by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, which contacted the Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 7 because Isoldi lives in Spring Hill.