Florida Cracker Kitchen in Brooksville is famous for shrimp and grits and an epic wall of bourbon

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Brooksville's Florida Cracker Kitchen is now a Florida Cracker Universe.

Prepare to spend a few hours eating, drinking and playing at this friendly country wonderland located at 966 E Jefferson St.

"The best way to describe us?" says co-owner Blair Hensley, who formerly ruled the Coney Island Drive-Inn. "We're a Cracker Barrel on steroids!"

The scratch kitchen famous for shrimp & grits and ginormous pancakes now features a next-door tap room with a truly epic wall of bourbons and exclusively Florida-brewed beer.

But wait, there's more! Next-door to the kitchen and bar is a country store (with merch featuring their famous upside-down boot) and a real-estate venture, Florida Cracker Properties.

For brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley, the playful proprietors, their sprawling Florida Cracker playground is more than a play to eat giant breakfasts. It's a down-home, old-fashioned lifestyle brand.

"For us it's all about connecting with locals and Florida as a whole," says Blair. "We want people to feel at home here. We want them to feel that Southern hospitality."

