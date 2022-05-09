Floral City man facing several animal cruelty charges, over 100 dogs seized

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Floral City man faces multiple charges after over 100 dogs were seized by police for deplorable living conditions.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), 48-year-old Jason Munn was arrested after a month-long investigation across multiple states.

The investigation started April 1, when CCSO received a tip that Munn was not properly caring for a large number of dogs. Additionally, investigators said he was allegedly breeding and selling the animals.

Investigators informed Munn he was in violation of county ordinances. Police said rather than attempting to correct the violations, he tried to relocate the animals in his possession.

Munn surrendered 14 dogs to the Citrus Co. Animal Shelter, three of which were in critical condition from neglect. He was subsequently arrested for aggravated animal cruelty charges April 18.

Investigators said it was discovered Munn had relocated 65 dogs to Iowa. The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Animal Rescue League seized all of the animals due to their conditions. A dog, now in the care of the Iowa Animal Rescue League, had an improperly amputated leg.

CCSO detectives believe Munn performed the amputation himself without the assistance of a veterinarian or proper follow-up care.

Search warrants were then executed on his properties. Investigators executed search warrants and found 56 dogs on his properties living in "deplorable conditions."

Detectives tried to contact Munn after he had bonded out from his previous arrest. It was later discovered Munn was in Saguache County in Colorado. An arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested there.

Munn is expected to be extradited back to Citrus County and additional charges may be filed.