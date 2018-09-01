Flood warning extended for residents along Withlacoochee River

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather services extended a flood warning for the Withlacoochee River at Trilby until 8 p.m. on Monday.

The river is currently in minor flood stage at 12-and-a-half feet, but heavy rains could cause it to rise.

The following are the current road closures due to the flooding:

Sudan Dr. in Ridge Manor

Meridian St. in Ridge Manor

WPA Road about 100 feet south of the Mondon Hill/ WPA intersection

Packingham Dr. from Richardson Blvd. to Rose Bloom Ave.

Cockleberry Dr. from N. Canal St. to Rose Bloom Ave.

Rose Bloom Ave.

Coley St. from Shasta St. to Coral Rock Dr.

Smallman St. from Teakwood Dr. to Karwich Ave.

Hernando County officials recommend that residents living along the river to take precautions to protect life and property. They also say to be prepared to evacuate to higher ground if necessary.