Flood warning extended for residents along Withlacoochee River

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather services extended a flood warning for the Withlacoochee River at Trilby until 8 p.m. on Monday.
The river is currently in minor flood stage at 12-and-a-half feet, but heavy rains could cause it to rise.
The following are the current road closures due to the flooding:
Hernando County officials recommend that residents living along the river to take precautions to protect life and property. They also say to be prepared to evacuate to higher ground if necessary.