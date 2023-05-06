Five people arrested for shooting and chase in multiple counties

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting that occurred on Friday evening has resulted in the arrest of five individuals, who are currently in jail awaiting to face charges related to the incident.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, is currently in critical condition, according to Hardee County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The four individuals charged with attempted first-degree murder, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony are Trinton Alexander Lee, Junior Louis, Zikevious Knowles, and Daniel Mabry. A fifth man, Jasiah Sison, is being held on a violation of probation charge.

The shooting occurred at SR 66 and S. Orange Blossom Blvd. intersection in Highlands County and was reported at 6:42 p.m.

Shortly after, a red Ford 500 seen at the shooting was located in Hardee County.

After allegedly fleeing deputies, the automobile crashed in Wauchula, and the five men inside were arrested.

According to HCSO, the chase could have become deadly if it hadn't terminated then. A 5K race with over 500 participants occurred just a few blocks away.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or via email at detectives@highlandssheriff.org.