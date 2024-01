HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a fire at a popular restaurant in Hernando Beach while it was open Saturday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, HCFR was dispatched for a commercial fire at the Drunken Mullet, located at 3304 Shoal Line Blvd.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and quickly put it out.

Everyone in the building at the time of the fire escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.