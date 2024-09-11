Fight over development in Hernando County leads to arrests

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Pamala Cremeans didn’t hold back when she got up for public comment at Hernando County’s Planning and Zoning meeting. She was speaking out Monday against a proposed housing development.

There are 246 lots planned for a wooded area behind the Walmart near State Road 50.

“Which of you wants this in our town,” she said turning to the crowd.

“Ma’am you need to please address the board,” a board member.

“I’m addressing the power of the American citizen which does not sit with you sir,” she answered.

Cremeans demanded the board show her the math on a traffic study involving the subdivision.

“I understand your passion," committee chairman Nicholas Holmes said to her.

“Don’t you placate me. Answer the question,” she shouted back.

Eventually, deputies asked Cremeans to leave the meeting. When she wouldn’t, they took her out.

But when her husband came to help, the disturbance escalated.

Obsidian Tiburon was there and shared her cell phone video with us.

“They carried her out and as soon as they got her out into the hallway where there were no cameras and no people looking, that’s when stuff hit the fan,” said Tiburon.

Aja Moore was at the meeting too.

“I’ve never seen a crowd like that in a planning and zoning meeting. I was beyond proud. Oh, I got goosebumps talking about it. To see that many residents and people come out to say hey we’ve had enough. We are tired,” Moore said.

Moore says people living in Hernando are feeling pushed out by more and more homes.

“A lot of us moved here because of its rural nature and being able to be separated,” said Moore.

Holmes said the Planning and Zoning Commission is made up of volunteers who all care about what’s best for the community. Hernando County has seen its population explode and keeping up with that is a challenge, he explained.

Holmes also said he is glad people are getting involved, but they need to understand how the process works.

Shawn and Pamela Cremeans were both arrested.

Hernando County officials say there are rules for participation in a public meeting that have to be followed.

