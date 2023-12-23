Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

FHP: Two killed in separate Hernando crashes

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 11:29:22-05

HERNANDO COUNTY — Two people were killed in two different Hernando County crashes since Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On early Saturday morning, a Spring Hill female pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle.

An Acura TLX, driven by a 31-year-old Brooksville man, was traveling westbound on Spring Hill Drive at about 12:10 a.m.

At the intersection of Linden Drive, the 40-year-old woman was walking across the highway when she entered the path of the Acura, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.

She was struck by the vehicle and taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver was not facing any charges, the report stated.

Earlier on Friday, at about 10:10 p.m., a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 32-year-old Dade City, was traveling eastbound on Powell Road.

According to an FHP report, the rider failed to negotiate a curve in the road while approaching La Vista Street.

The motorcycle left the roadway, entered the south shoulder, and overturned.

The rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, the report stated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.