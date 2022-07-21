CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting with a Citrus County suspected bank robber late Thursday morning.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said deputies were sent to an alarm call at TD Bank in Crystal River shortly before noon.

According to CCSO, law enforcement saw a vehicle matching the suspect's description and they initiated a traffic stop.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed FHP troopers assisted CCSO deputies in locating the suspect.

According to FHP, an FHP trooper came in contact with the suspect and was involved in a shooting that left the suspect with non-life threatening injuries.

FHP said the trooper has been placed on administrated leave per FHP policy.

"As soon as our team confirms the facts on what has transpired today we will release more information," said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "In the meantime, please avoid the area between N. Regatta Pt and Fort Island Gulf Beach."

FDLE is investigating the incident. The investigation is still active and more information will be provided as it becomes available.