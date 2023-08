HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a wood fence Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Lake Lindsey Road, west of Old Crystal River Road, when he failed to take a curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a wood fence, leading to the motorcyclist being airlifted to an area hospital.

He later died from injuries suffered during the crash.