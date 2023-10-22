FHP: Motorcyclist dies, passenger suffers serious injuries after being hit by car

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead, and a passenger is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Brooksville on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on East Avenue, while a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Fort Dade Avenue.

The Dodge failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the Dodge, a 44-year-old New Port Richey man, suffered minor injuries, as did both passengers in the vehicle, a 61-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman, both from New Port Richey.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Hudson man, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. A passenger traveling on the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Largo woman, suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

