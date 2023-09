HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is dead after his ATV crashed into a wire fence and a tree Saturday.

The man was driving a 2021 Yamaha Raptor ATV westbound on Langworthy Drive, south of Rester Drive, when he failed to take a left curve in the roadway.

The ATV entered the grass shoulder, rotated, struck a wire fence, and finally, a tree. The driver was ejected from the ATV and also hit the tree.

The man was later transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.