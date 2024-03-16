FHP: Hernando crash kills motorcyclist

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Hernando County on Friday after colliding with another vehicle, authorities said.

A Chevy Colorado, driven by a 55-year-old Spring Hill woman, was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Spring Hill Drive at about 4 p.m.

At the same time, a Spring Hill man, 50, on a Suzuki motorcycle also was heading westbound on Spring Hill Drive in the inside lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, just east of Godfrey Avenue, the Colorado merged into the inside lane and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.