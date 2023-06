HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a deadly crash in Hernando County on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a Chrysler 200 was heading southbound in the outer lane of Sunshine Grove Road, north of Montour Street, when it failed to notice an electric bicycle traveling in the same direction.

According to the FHP, the driver collided with the biker.

Authorities stated the bicyclist died at the scene of the incident.