Fatal single-vehicle crash on SR-44 in Citrus County

Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 16, 2023
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on SR-44, west of West Homosassa Trail, on Saturday.

According to the report, a sedan traveling eastbound lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons at approximately 2:20 AM.

FHP said a 29-year-old male driver from Lecanto veered over the raised grass median and overturned across the westbound lanes of SR-44 before coming to a final rest along the north shoulder of the highway.

According to authorities, the driver suffered fatal injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.

