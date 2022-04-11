Fatal crash closes multiple intersections in Spring Hill after damage to traffic control equipment

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said multiple intersections will be closed for an "extended period" of time Monday morning after a fatal crash damaged traffic control equipment.

Authorities said the fatal crash happened at Mariner Boulevard and Elgin Boulevard. The sheriff's office said it involved a single vehicle.

Authorities have not released additional details on the crash at this time. FHP is investigating.

The sheriff's office said the following intersections will be closed while repairs are made to the damaged traffic control devices.



Mariner Boulevard and Elgin Boulevard

Elgin Boulevard and Baldock Avenue

Mariner Boulevard and Brookside Street

Mariner Boulevard and Springwood Road

Elgin Boulevard and Riley Lane

According to the department's real-time traffic accident website, the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m.