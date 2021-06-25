Elvis festival has a special connection to Citrus County

INVERNESS, Fla. — Forty-three years after his death, Elvis Presley lives on. No, not like that, but instead you'll find several Elvis' in Citrus County.

“He was the best entertainer, singer, dancer. He just had the whole package," said Elvis fan Mona Brent.

“I see everyone in this town enjoying Elvis music which is really cool," said performer Michael Cullipher.

Inverness is home to the yearly Elvis Summer Festival. The performers don’t call themselves impersonators, but tribute artists.

"I used to listen to Elvis records and Elvis music and I really got involved with the Elvis world," said performer Taylor Rodriguez.

Cote Deonath not only performs, but he put together the whole festival.

“It’s not just…we go up there and sing a bunch of songs. We study them. We eat, sleep, and breath this," said Deonath.

Inverness also has a special connection to The King. Elvis came to Citrus County in 1961 to film the movie "Follow That Dream."

“Elvis is deeply ingrained into this city’s blood and to the area. So it’s truly a blessing to be able to give back and bring an event of this stature to the area," said Deonath.

The music of Elvis continues at the Citrus County Auditorium through Saturday.

For more information go to https://www.elvisthesummerfestival.com/copy-of-schedule