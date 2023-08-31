Elderly couple, subject of Hernando County Silver Alert, missing since Monday

An elderly couple at the center of a Silver Alert in Hernando County have been missing since Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said a family member noticed the vehicle was missing from Albert and Cynthia Allen's home in Brooksville around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.
Albert is 76 and suffers from dementia and is deaf, authorities said. Cynthia is 73, recently suffered a stroke, and is partially paralyzed.
Albert is believed to be driving a green 2005 Saturn Relay minivan with Florida tag 0016TM. His phone been pinged within a three-mile radius of Hernando Oaks, off U.S. 41 in Brooksville.
Albert’s physical description is as follows:
- White Male
- Height – 5’10”
- Weight – 235 lbs.
- Eyes – Green
- Hair – White
Additional information – Albert has a large scar under his left arm and only one front tooth.
Cynthia’s physical description is as follows:
- White Female
- Height – 5’3”
- Weight – 240 lbs.
- Eyes – Blue
- Hair – White
Additional information – Cynthia has a tattoo of a teddy bear on her right shoulder.
If you have seen Mr. or Mrs. Allen or know their current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.