Elderly couple, subject of Hernando County Silver Alert, missing since Monday

An elderly couple at the center of a Silver Alert in Hernando County have been missing since Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said a family member noticed the vehicle was missing from Albert and Cynthia Allen's home in Brooksville around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Albert is 76 and suffers from dementia and is deaf, authorities said. Cynthia is 73, recently suffered a stroke, and is partially paralyzed.

Albert is believed to be driving a green 2005 Saturn Relay minivan with Florida tag 0016TM. His phone been pinged within a three-mile radius of Hernando Oaks, off U.S. 41 in Brooksville.

Albert’s physical description is as follows:



White Male

Height – 5’10”

Weight – 235 lbs.

Eyes – Green

Hair – White

Additional information – Albert has a large scar under his left arm and only one front tooth.

Cynthia’s physical description is as follows:



White Female

Height – 5’3”

Weight – 240 lbs.

Eyes – Blue

Hair – White

Additional information – Cynthia has a tattoo of a teddy bear on her right shoulder.

If you have seen Mr. or Mrs. Allen or know their current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

