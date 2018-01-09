BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Hernando County detective has been arrested after a more than 11-hour standoff with deputies following a domestic dispute.

Hernando County deputies responded to a barricaded subject incident on Royal Drive in Brooksville at 7:41 p.m. on Monday.

HCSO says that the situation started as a domestic dispute involving alcohol.

At the time, the sheriff's office asked residents in the immediate area to remain indoors while they worked to resolve the situation.

No victims, deputies or the suspect were injured during the incident.

The suspect was in custody by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as William Cole Brinson, a deputy with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, who’s been employed with the agency since 2004, according to HCSO. In 2007, he was promoted to Detective with the Major Case Section (Crimes against Persons), where he specialized in homicide, robbery and sex crimes and was involved/case agent in numerous high profile cases. Prior to working with HCSO, Brinson worked with the Brooksville Police Department since 1999.

Brinson, 43, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and three counts of Domestic Battery in connection with the incident.

No other information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.