Deputies shoot homicide suspect in Inverness following hostage situation

Citrus County deputies shot a homicide suspect Friday night following a hostage situation in Inverness.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 9 p.m. Friday deputies responded to the area of East Dawson Drive in reference to a shooting.

There deputies saw a victim with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the driveway. EMS arrived and began treating the victim. That person was air-lifted to Marion County for medical treatment, but was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Witnesses told deputies the suspected shooter tried to break into their home before running from the scene.

Through witness statements, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Daniel Arthur Redman, who the sheriff's office says was just released from prison on January 9, 2022.

With the assistance of a K-9 unit, deputies tracked Redman to a motor home about a quarter-mile away.

There they saw Redman holding another victim, with obvious injuries, as a hostage, CCSO said.

According to a press release, deputies gave verbal commands for the suspect to release the hostage, which he eventually did. Once the hostage was safe, deputies ordered the suspect to show them his hands.

They say Redman refused to comply and reached behind his back towards his waistband.

At that point, fearing for the safety of others, the suspect was shot one time, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies immediately secured Redman and rendered first aid until he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

"In what has proven to be a terrifying night for our community, the immediate actions of our deputies saved other victims from further terror caused by this convicted felon," stated Sheriff Prendergast. "Thanks to our deputies' quick thinking and superior performance, they were able to protect our community from further harm."

Multiple charges are pending in this case, which is still under investigation.

The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave while FDLE investigates, as is standard procedure.