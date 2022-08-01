Deputies search for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.

In a press release, HCSO said the road rage victim called 911 after being shot at in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive.

After calling 911, the victim met with deputies at a safe location and told them they were driving westbound on Spring Hill Drive when they looked in their rearview mirror and "noticed the vehicle directly behind them was driving in an erratic and reckless manner."

The victim said as they continued to drive, they drove into the median and let the reckless driver pass them. As the victim continued on behind the reckless driver, that's when he moved to the passenger side of the victim's vehicle.

"The driver of the reckless vehicle rolled his window down a few inches and began screaming at the victim," HCSO said in its press release. "Recognizing the propensity for violence, the victim attempted to separate from the situation by pulling into a turn lane and stopping the vehicle."

The suspect also stopped and immediately pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the victim's vehicle. The bullet, per HCSO, "entered through the passenger window and exited through the driver's side window."

There were a total of 4 people, 2 adults and 2 children, in the victim's car at the time of the shooting. After shooting at the victim's vehicle, the reckless driver continued driving westbound on Spring Hill Drive.

HCSO said the victim, along with the other adult in the vehicle, received minor injuries from the broken glass of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30-40 years old. His vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a newer model Toyota Camry, with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information on the road rage incident is asked to please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Those wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 should contact the Hernando County CrimeStoppers:

