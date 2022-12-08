Deputies respond to reports of shooting in Homosassa, deploy lethal force on suspect: CCSO

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Homosassa early Thursday morning, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

CCSO said that they arrived on the scene after a call regarding an armed suspect with apparent gunshots near South Suncoast Boulevard. They stated that the gunshots happened during a "felony domestic battery" and that the suspect fled.

A K9 unit found the suspect hiding under a trailer at a closed business, and when deputies tried to confront him, the suspect refused their commands to surrender. He then pointed his firearm at deputies and, fearing for their safety and the safety of others, used lethal force.

FDLE is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting, and this story will be updated when more information is provided.