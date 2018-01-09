Deputies on scene of barricade situation in Brooksville, nearby residents asked to stay indoors

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies are still on scene with a barricaded subject on Royal Drive in Brooksville.

The barricade situation has been active for more than 6 hours near Royal Drive and Dandy Road. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office first posted about the situation on Facebook at 10:08 p.m. Monday night.

The sheriff's office is asking residents in the immediate area to remain indoors until the situation has been resolved.

The roads surrounding the barricade situation are currently closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with ABC Action News for the latest.