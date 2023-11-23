Deputies investigating after body found in trunk of car in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after they found a man's body inside the trunk of a car parked at a Citrus County home.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an urgent well-being check early Thursday morning and immediately noticed there was evidence of foul play at the home on Eden Drive in Inverness.

They attempted to contact the homeowner, who is a suspect, before entering the home. Deputies then found the homeowner, who was shot in the stomach; CCSO believes it was self-inflicted.

The homeowner was taken to a local medical facility. After deputies searched the home, they found the body in the trunk of his car.

"Any death in our community is devastating, but it is especially tough to deliver the news that a loved one will not be able to join their families on a holiday," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "This is an ongoing investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available. However, thankfully, the men and women of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office who serve this county 24/7 have secured a suspect and ensured public safety."

CCSO is asking residents to avoid the area while deputies continue to investigate.