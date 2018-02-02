Deputies: ‘Bored' Florida man breaks into funeral home
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of breaking into a funeral home and stealing items including a tub of formaldehyde.
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Demarco Family Funeral Home in Spring Hill early Friday after someone working in a nearby business saw a man carrying a crowbar going in and out of the building.
Hernando County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that deputies arrested 29-year-old Aaron Meininger on commercial burglary and grand theft charges.
Meininger told investigators he was bored and didn’t know he was breaking into a funeral home. He said he didn’t even know what he was going to do with the items found in his car, including makeup and various instruments used in funeral preparation.