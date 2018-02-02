Deputies: ‘Bored' Florida man breaks into funeral home

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of breaking into a funeral home and stealing items including a tub of formaldehyde.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Demarco Family Funeral Home in Spring Hill early Friday after someone working in a nearby business saw a man carrying a crowbar going in and out of the building.

Hernando County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that deputies arrested 29-year-old Aaron Meininger on commercial burglary and grand theft charges.

Meininger told investigators he was bored and didn’t know he was breaking into a funeral home. He said he didn’t even know what he was going to do with the items found in his car, including makeup and various instruments used in funeral preparation.

An attorney isn’t listed on jail records.