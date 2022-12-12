Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot car because he 'felt disrespected'

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man who is accused of firing shots in an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to a press release.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that they responded to reports of gunshots at Spring Haven Apartments in Spring Hill around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Operators answered a second call shortly after from a male victim who claimed that his car was shot at as he drove into his complex from Mariner Boulevard.

Deputies met up with the victim, who told them that he saw two men standing on the sidewalk as he was driving in. He then heard multiple gunshots and quickly realized his car had been hit.

A search began after the victim provided a physical description of the two suspects. The investigation revealed that one of the suspects may be either a resident or guest in the complex, only a short distance away from the shooting.

While the crime scene was being secured, deputies noticed a man exiting an apartment located at Glen Ivy Terrace who resembled the description the victim provided.

The man and two other men who were inside the apartment were detained and taken to the Sheriff's Office for interviews.

According to the release, Isiah Jaheem Geigel, 19, admitted to committing the shooting, saying he had purchased marijuana from the victim and was displeased with the quality.

When Geigel allegedly confronted the victim earlier in the day, Geigel said he was unhappy with the way the situation was handled and that the victim had "disrespected him." He then wanted to shoot at the victim but said he had no intentions of actually harming him, only scaring him.

Geigel told detectives where he hid the gun, and after obtaining a search warrant, they found it exactly where he said it would be.

Deputies said that two other unoccupied vehicles in the complex were also struck by stray rounds during the shooting.

Geigel was charged with three counts of shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault. He remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is provided.