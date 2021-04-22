Crystal River tour group looking for owner of camera found while swimming with manatees

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Plantation Adventure Center and Manatee Tours is calling on the community for help to find the owner of a camera found Tuesday.

According to the tour group, the Olympus camera was found while swimming with the manatees and was severely corroded from being in the water. But the SD card was still intact when the camera was opened.

"These photos are dated from 2012 to 2014 when it looks like they visited Crystal River at that time. There are 1,000's of photos from all over the country on this SD card that I am sure this family is missing terribly."

Plantation Adventure Center and Manatee Tours

The group is asking anyone who recognizes the people in the photos to call them at 352-795-5797.