Critterville Animal Shelter owner arrested on 39 counts of animal cruelty

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies and Animal Control Officers (ACO) responded to a home on East Yale Lane in Hernando last week after receiving a call for service requesting a well-being check on animals in the home.

Lisa Bennett, 56, Critterville Animal Shelter owner, was arrested and charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty and four counts of aggravated animal cruelty with a total bond of $47,000 after 42 animals, 35 cats, and seven dogs were rescued from the residence.

According to authorities, the residence has been monitored for several years by CCSO and ACO.

The location is also a local animal shelter called Critterville.

According to authorities, the backyard had several dirty sheds and enclosures where most animals were housed.

A strong smell of ammonia, urine-soaked floors, overflowing litterboxes, and fecal matter was found across nearly every surface.

ACO also found multiple extremely sick cats covered in fleas' urine and feces matted into their fur.

A cat assumed to have passed several days ago was found in a cage.

According to CCSO, five dogs in tiny cages were found on the patio, and a refrigerator filled with rotten food and dead maggots.

Authorities found two dead cats when they opened the freezer door. The cats were wrapped in two blankets and zip-tied.

Most of the animals were sick.

All animals at the residence were seized by CCSO and ACO and transported to the Citrus County Animal Shelter for evaluation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.