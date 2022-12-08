Crash in Hernando County leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Hernando County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two more, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said a Sedan was traveling north on US-41 at the intersection of County Road 581 around 6:30 p.m. when they turned into the path of a second Sedan traveling south. The impact caused both vehicles to rotate until they came to rest on the road, with the second Sedan overturned.

All parties were taken to local hospitals, where the first driver, a 79-year-old man from Homosassa, and a passenger of the second Sedan, a 68-year-old woman from Floral City, passed away. Two other passengers, one a 39-year-old woman and one a teenager, were seriously injured.

The remaining parties, which included the 40-year-old driver of the second Sedan and the 74-year-old passenger of the first Sedan, had minor injuries.