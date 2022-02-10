Couple arrested for funneling $1.5 million away from Hernando Humane Society

Hernando County Sheriff's Office has arrested a couple for funneling $1.5 million away from the humane society as part of Operation Heartless.

Thousands of documents were analyzed over the course of three weeks by the sheriff's office major case units, particularly the economic crimes unit as well as federal partners.

The investigation found that Susana Arneson had been with the humane society since 2018 before leaving last year.

In May of 2019 there was a burglary at the humane society where Arneson called the burglars "heartless." Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis called it ironic because he says she had already funneled $300k from the humane society at that point.

The investigation also found that she bought cars, boats, and a house in that time, none of which were financed.

Nienhuis says the humane society discovered money missing from some accounts, which is what tipped them off that something was wrong. He also said that multiple checks had been diverted away from those accounts by Arneson.

The sheriff said they were working to recover what money they could for the humane society, but oftentimes in these cases the money is gone and they are only able to get back pennies on the dollar.

The woman's husband, Douglas O'Berry, has also been charged in the crimes, though Nienhuis says Arneson was the one with direct access to the humane society.

Each of them is charged with money laundering with specific intent, organized fraud ($50k or more) and grand theft ($100k or more).