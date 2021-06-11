Community remembers hit-and-run victim found behind a Spring Hill bait shop

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A mother returns to her son's favorite place after he is killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Ryan Allen, 32, was hit and killed after a driver struck him near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Steuben Street in Spring Hill.

Brenda Granda lives in Tennessee. She said authorities knocked on her door notifying her about her son's death.

Julie Salomone

On Thursday night, she visited her son's favorite restaurant, Upper Deck in Spring Hill, where he use to work as a teen.

"To know that he was here feels good...to know that he won't ever be here again does not feel so good," said Granda.

Granda said her son loved the outdoors.

"Fishing, hanging out with his friends. They all enjoyed life as much as they could."

Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old struck and killed Allen with his car. The suspect picked up the victim's body and moved it to the back of Dixie Lee Bait Shop in Spring Hill.

FHP said the suspect then called several friends to push his disabled car to his house. He explained he hit a deer. A roommate did not believe that story and later called authorities, according to state troopers.

"I don't know how there could be such a demon. The man's a demon. I don't understand how somebody could do what he did. That's my child," said Granda.

Granda said she wonders if her son would have lived if the suspect cared enough to help.

"He didn't try to do anything. He tried to protect himself. He picked up my child's body and threw it away like my child never existed like a piece of trash. That's not okay," she said.

The community is raising money online on a GoFundMe page. Tailgators on Cortez Blvd. is hosting a benefit for Allen on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

Granda hopes the suspect is held accountable for her son's death.

"You took a son, you took a brother, you took a grandson, you took an uncle, you took a friend," said Granda. "It's unforgivable."

