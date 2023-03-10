Citrus County substitute teacher, 83, accused of inappropriately touching elementary students

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 83-year-old substitute teacher in Citrus County is facing charges after authorities said he inappropriately touched multiple elementary students.

Wolfgang Sprenger, of Dunnellon, faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12, four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Authorities said they were alerted to Sprenger after staff at Hernando Elementary School reported him to the school resource deputy on January 31.

The school board said it immediately removed Sprenger from his position at that time and began an investigation.

The sheriff's office said a detective with the special victims unit identified and interviewed several victims, as well as students who witnessed the lewd acts.

Authorities said the victims confirmed Sprenger touched them inappropriately, and further evidence supported their statements.

"This case exposes how a predator can and will work themselves into a position of trust to gain access to children," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Sprenger violated the trust of the children he was supposed to teach and the trust our community placed in him. A classroom is supposed to be a nurturing and safe environment, not a playground for a predator like Sprenger. I hope this arrest will be the starting point on a journey of healing for his victims."

Sprenger was arrested on March 9. He's being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.

The school board said Sprenger underwent a background check and drug test before he was employed as a substitute on October 12, 2022. The screening didn't raise any cause for concern, the school board said.

"We want to assure our community that the Citrus County School District has robust policies and procedures in place to safeguard our students and ensure that our staff members are held to the highest standards of professional conduct. We take the safety of our students very seriously and assure you that we are taking every measure to ensure that all our schools are safe and secure learning environments," the school board said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said there could be more victims. Sprenger substituted at nearly a dozen schools, which are listed below. The school board said families directly involved in the allegations have been notified.

Schools the suspect worked at:



Hernando Elementary School

Citrus Springs Elementary School

Forest Ridge Elementary School

Lecanto Middle School

Homosassa Elementary School

Lecanto Primary School

Citrus Springs Middle School

Crystal River Primary School

Central Ridge Elementary School

CREST

Lecanto High School

"We understand this news will be unsettling for our students, families, and staff," said Superintendent Sam Himmel. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we take any allegation of misconduct very seriously."

Any parents or guardians who are concerned or believe their child is a victim, contact the sheriff's office at 352-249-2790.