NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Citrus County shooting suspect in custody

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 25, 2024
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene of a shooting that occurred at North Primrose Drive home in Citrus Springs.
At this time, the suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the community, Sheriff's Office officials said.
Please avoid the area if possible as deputies continue their investigation.
