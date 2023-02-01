Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrest 4 people on allegations child neglect, animal cruelty

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Two separate investigations last week resulted in the arrest of four people on various allegations of child negligence and animal cruelty.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a residence off East Patience Lane in Inverness on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting a dog attack.

Deputies and an animal control officer arrived to find five puppies and six adult dogs living in bad conditions.

All the animals did not have their vaccines.

Two adults, Steven Oliver, 52, and Shannon Oliver, 49, were living in tents outside an RV home with a minor.

Deputies discovered the inside of the RV home was covered with flies and had a strong odor of ammonia.

There was no running water or power, and according to CCSO, the outside of the RV was both unsafe and unsanitary due to an open area that was exposed to human feces and bacteria.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was called to the scene to assess the living circumstances.

The child was removed from the residence after it was determined that the adults were unable to meet the basic and fundamental needs of the minor in their care, who was sleeping in a separate tent that included blankets coated in dog feces and urine.

"No one, human or animal, should be subjected to live in such appalling conditions," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

On Friday, Jan. 27, CCSO deputies responded to East Laurel Court in Floral City for an animal welfare check.

According to deputies, a child was found sleeping in the middle of the living room on a torn-up mattress inside a crib.

Another small child was walking around the living room with dried feces on their feet.

Deputies discovered seven severely malnourished dogs inside the homes, as well as animal urine and feces littered throughout.

Jannet Fairfield, 35, and Lexx Lucas, 30, were both arrested and detained for further investigation.

During questioning, Fairfield informed officials that there were three other children residing in the house but that they were at school at the time.

When deputies asked about the children's sleeping arrangements, Fairfield claimed that the children do not have beds and instead sleep on the couch together.

Based on the investigation's findings, all animals were seized and both suspects were arrested.

During this investigation, DCF also responded to the home and removed all five of the minors.