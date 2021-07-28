Citrus County opens waiting list for Section 8 Housing Voucher Program

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Housing Services Division is opening a waiting list on Wednesday for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program.
The waiting list opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday. No walk-ins will be accepted, and applications are not available at the Section 8 office.
Housing Services is attempting to reach those who are least likely to apply, such as those who do not speak English, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and/or victims of domestic violence.
Section 8 is a federally funded rental assistance program provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for low-income households, especially those meeting specific local preference in the following categories: current Citrus County resident, homeless, 62 years of age or older, a person with a disability, and/or a victim of domestic violence
A computer lottery system will be used to randomly select 150 applications and will then rank the applications using these local preferences.