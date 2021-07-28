Citrus County opens waiting list for Section 8 Housing Voucher Program

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Housing Services Division is opening a waiting list on Wednesday for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program.

The waiting list opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday. No walk-ins will be accepted, and applications are not available at the Section 8 office.

Click here to apply.

Housing Services is attempting to reach those who are least likely to apply, such as those who do not speak English, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and/or victims of domestic violence.

Section 8 is a federally funded rental assistance program provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for low-income households, especially those meeting specific local preference in the following categories: current Citrus County resident, homeless, 62 years of age or older, a person with a disability, and/or a victim of domestic violence

A computer lottery system will be used to randomly select 150 applications and will then rank the applications using these local preferences.